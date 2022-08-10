Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere Receives National Recognition

CONTRIBUTED BY

LEE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

LEE COUNTY —

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere received national recognition by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation (AGACL) for outstanding work in capital litigation and complex homicide prosecution.

Ventiere was nominated, in part, due to the no-body, cold case prosecution of Richard “Rick” Ennis for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski, who vanished from her home in Auburn, Alabama, in 2006. Earlier this year, Ennis was convicted by a Lee County jury of two counts of capital murder despite Lori’s body never being recovered.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this award,” Ventiere said. “This was truly a team effort, and I share this award with every member of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the Auburn Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. We continue to pray that one day we’ll find Lori and lay her to rest properly.” Ventiere, a career prosecutor, has served as assistant district attorney and chief assistant district attorney before serving as Lee County’s district attorney. “Jessica Ventiere is an incredible district attorney who shows dedication to the work and community she serves,” said Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association. “… We are very honored to have her as a part of our organization.”