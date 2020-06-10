Lee County Commission receives complaint on COVID-19 policy

By Michelle Key

Publisher

The Lee County Commissioners met Monday night for their regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting the commissioners received a complaint from Auburn resident Nancy Shields regarding the county’s COVID-19 policy as it pertains to access to county buildings. In a letter addressed to the commissioners, Shields expressed her concerns over what she sees as a waste of county resources plus the required temperature check and the mask requirement, issues that Shields contends are violations of her constitutional rights. “My concern here is that there is an overreach of power and control by the Board of Commissioners being put on the people if we simply want to obey the law and buy a tag, get a marriage license, file a legal document, etc.,” Shields wrote in her letter

to the com­mis­sioners.

Shields declined to attend the meeting, and District One Commissioner Shelia Eckman addressed the commission on Shields’ behalf. Another one of Shields’ concerns pertains to how she can receive her car tag without having to come into the courthouse as she was told that she could not do it online since the courthouse is now open.

After a discussion, the commission decided that no action was to be taken to change the policy at this time.

In other business, the commission:

• approved the minutes of commission meeting held on May 26, 2020

• voted to ratify and approve claims and procurement card transactions

• read the first reading of two vacancies coming up on Lee County Communications District (E911) Board – citizen interest forms and letters of recommendations from Mary Henry and Robert Holley were received

• voted to approve temporary COVID-19 Policies

• approved a resolution to issue a Confirmation of current sales tax levy for the county school system debt issuance

• approved a resolution to reduce the speed limit on Lee Road 260 from 45 mph to 35 mph

• approved an Adopt-A-Mile Application for a section of Lee Road 73

• received an update from Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith regarding Smith’s first 90 days as the new director. Some of the important points discussed were:

– COVID-19 Pandemic response and support

– Search and Rescue operation

– Strategic Planning Committee meeting

– Fire Rehab Support Units

– Fall Community CERT Class

– New EMA team members

– Inventory and identification of agency needs.

The Lee County Commission meets on the 2nd and last Mondays of every month at 5 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for June 29.