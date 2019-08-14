Lee County Commission approves ‘Country Transportation Plan’ for $1.16 million in road repairs as part of Rebuild Alabama

By Michelle Key
Publisher
The Lee County Commission approved a ‘County Transportation Plan’ (CTP) for the upcoming fiscal year utilizing anticipated funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act Producing this plan is a requirement for the RAA that the Alabama legislature passed earlier this year increasing the gasoline tax across the state.
According to City Engineer Justin Hardee, the plan outlines projects the county plans to construct utilizing the funds for the RAA and also funds from the Federal Aid Exchange program funds. The total amount of planned road repairs included in the CTP is $1.161,430.
Lee County EMA Director Kathy Carson addressed the commission with information regarding a grant received from the Alabama Department of Homeland Security for $24,968.70, which was used to purchase a 2019 Polaris Ranger with trailer. The emergency vehicle is equipped with:
- reinforced front and rear bumpers and a steel roof,
- a 6,000 pound capacity winch
- a medical rescue skid that has the capability of carrying medical personnel, a patient, equipment such as a stokes basket, spine board and medical bags,
- 360-degree scene and emergency lighting
- all terrain tires, power steering, automatic transmission and four-wheel drive.
The vehicle will be maintained by LCEMA and will be available at any time as needed for emergency events.
Carson indicated that a vehicle like this will be a great asset for the county to have in the event of future events such as the March 3 tornadoes.
In other business, the commission:
• approved a motion to ratify and approved July claims and procurement card transactions
• approved a request from County Administrator Roger Rendleman to approve a resolution to authorize Frazier Lanier to prepare documents and to position the county to possibly refinance the 2010 Bridge Bond which has approximately 10 years left for its debt service schedule and an approximately balance of $4.7 million. Refinancing the bond issue has the potential to save the county more than $300,000 during the next 10 years. Per the approved resolution, should conditions or other factors change so that refinancing is not longer advantageous to the county, the county can discontinue the process and will not be charged any fees to Frazier Lanier.
• approved the low bid of $3,060,000 from Sports Turf Company, Inc. from Whitesburg, Georgia for phase I of the recreation park in Beulah
• approved a request from Rendleman to authorize execution of a loan for the amount of $2 million to supplement the $5 million bond financing in order to complete both the Beauregard and Beulah recreation projects
• approved a bid from Hornsby Striping Company, Inc for the amount of $283,256.80 for the installation of traffic stripe and reflective markers on a combined 181 miles of county roads.
The next commission meeting will be on Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. and will be held in the commission chambers in the courthouse. which is located at 215 S. 9th St. in Opelika.
For more information, visit www.leeco.us.