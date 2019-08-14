Lee County Commission approves ‘Country Transportation Plan’ for $1.16 million in road repairs as part of Rebuild Alabama

By Michelle Key

The Lee County Commission approved a ‘County Transportation Plan’ (CTP) for the upcoming fiscal year utilizing anticipated funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act Producing this plan is a requirement for the RAA that the Alabama legislature passed earlier this year increasing the gasoline tax across the state.

According to City Engineer Justin Hardee, the plan outlines projects the county plans to construct utilizing the funds for the RAA and also funds from the Federal Aid Exchange program funds. The total amount of planned road repairs included in the CTP is $1.161,430.

Lee County EMA Director Kathy Carson addressed the commission with information regarding a grant received from the Alabama Department of Homeland Security for $24,968.70, which was used to purchase a 2019 Polaris Ranger with trailer. The emergency vehicle is equipped with: