Leah Land Teel

Leah Teel of Opelika, Alabama and formerly of Panama City, Florida, passed away Thursday March 25, 2021. She was 93 years old.

Leah was born on Feb. 22, 1928, in Montgomery. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Willis “Aubrey” Teel Sr., as well as her parents Frank and Leah Land, her brothers Clark and Joe Land and sister Frances Land Hill.

Those left to cherish her memory are her Son Stephen (Dianna) Teel, daughter Alice (Robbie) Noles, son Willis (Pam) Teel.

Also left behind are seven grand children: Jonathan ( Meghan) Teel, Anna (Ian) Boyd, Andrew (Ashley) Noles, Adam (Bethany) Noles, Drew (Elizabeth) Teel, Brent (Tara) Teel and Reed (Elizabeth) Teel.

Thirteen great-grandchildren: Asher, Ezra, Joel and Malachi Teel, Jeremiah, Carson, Becca, Evelyn and Eden Noles, Cali Ann, Jack, William and Emma Kate Teel.

Leah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her children call her blessed.

The funeral was Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Tenth Street church of Christ.

500 N 10th street in Opelika. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to noon.

The service will be at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baxter Institute in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Checks should be made to

Memorial Road church of Christ

2221 E. Memorial Road Edmond, Oklahoma 73013.

The pall bearers are her six grandsons.