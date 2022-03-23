League Of Women Voters to Host Opelika Sustainability Initiatives Presentation March 28

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The League of Women Voters will host a meeting at the Opelika Public Library on March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Planning Director Matt Mosley will cover Opelika Sustainability Initiatives.

Opelika’s Sustainability Initiatives are focused on efficiency/sustainability and diversity, inclusion and equity. This presentation will address the ways the city of Opelika departments are influenced by the sustainability initiatives.

The League of Women Voters of East Alabama is a grassroots, nonpartisan, political organization that has fought since 1920 to improve our systems of government and impact public policies through citizen education and advocacy.

For more information please contact Mosley at 334-705-5166.