LCHS Hosts Inaugural Golf for Paws Tournament

The Lee County Humane Society hosted its first Golf for Paws benefit tournament at the Saugahatchee Country Club Thursday, Feb. 23. The humane society plans to host another tournament in 2024.

CONTRIBUTED BY THE LEE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

AUBURN —

The inaugural Golf for Paws Tournament benefiting Lee County Humane Society was held Thursday, Feb. 23, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. at the Saugahatchee Country Club.

This tournament brought in 104 golfers from the Auburn-Opelika area, with some golfers traveling from Birmingham to compete in the competition.

The Lee County Humane Society (LCHS) expressed excitement about the outcome, saying it never expected its first ever golf tournament to be such a huge success. Before the competition was held, every sponsorship and spot was completely full, with Saugahatchee accommodating a few more that wanted to support the cause and who love the sport of golf.

The weather was beautiful despite February’s unexpected highs and lows, and the four-man scramble concluded with a reception of refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.

Team Crowell took home first place in the tournament, Tyler Smith won the Longest Drive award, Bob Lamb won Closet to the Pin and Brian Benson won the putting competition.

LCHS thanked Moon Golf, Teetime Golf & Rumble Boxing – Auburn, Simply Media, The Observer, Niffer’s, Momma G’s, John Emerald Distilling Company, Crumbl Cookies, Topstitch Sewing & Alterations and Circles of Colors for donating to the reception.

LCHS also offered a special thanks to its sponsored support from Slocumb Law Firm as the tournament sponsor, the Sexton family as the title sponsor, Waynes Pest Control as the birdie sponsor, the Caskey family as the reception sponsor, LowderScott Real Estate – Prestige Properties as the eagle sponsor, Wisdom Firm LLC & Equity Investment Mortgage as the condor sponsor, John Killmaster – StateFarm as the par sponsor, ScottBridge as the hole in one sponsor, Norco as the albatross sponsor, Shoff Accounting as the bogey sponsor, and the following hole sponsors: University Ace, Envirogreen, Teetime Golf, Prewett Pest Control and Prewett Insurance, the Callahan family, Stone Martin Builders, Kali Chadick-State Farm and Summer Village.

LCHS said it is looking forward to making the Golf for Paws Tournament an annual event.