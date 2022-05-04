LCAR Announces 2022 Award Winners 

CONTRIBUTED BY LCAR

The Lee County Association of Realtors (LCAR) is proud to announce its 2022 award winners among the organization’s membership.

Ryan Roberts of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Preferred Real Estate was awarded Lee County Realtor of the Year for 2022.

This award recognizes the realtor who has contributed the most to the real estate profession on a local level, to fellow realtors and to the community at large during his or her career. Points are awarded based on realtor professionalism, civic activities, local board activities and business accomplishments.

Emmy Sorrells of Three Sixty {Real Estate} was presented the Lee County Realtor Good Neighbor Award for 2022.

This award is recognizes individual contributions as opposed to association or company-wide efforts. It is not necessarily an annual award, but is awarded as merit dictates to a recipient who has demonstrated outstanding service to the community. The award is modeled after the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award, and as such Sorrells will be nominated for the national award.

Kayla Martin with Acuff Weekley Group-EXP Realty is the recipient of the Lee County Rookie of the Year Award.

This is a local award based on achievements and contributions by a realtor who has been licensed two years or fewer. Points are awarded based on realtor professionalism, local board activities, civic activities, AAR/NAR activities, education and training and production.

The Lee County Association of Realtors congratulates these outstanding realtors and commends their continued commitment and dedication to the community.

For more information, please contact Jamie Sergen at 334-321-0606, or email jsergen@leecorealtors.com. For more information about the Lee County Association of REALTORS, visit leecorealtors.org.