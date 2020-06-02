Lakeview Baptist Church holding open registration for ‘Take Home VBS’

By Natalie Anderson

Staff Reporter

Lakeview Baptist Church of Auburn is now holding open registration for all boys and girls who will be entering kindergarten through sixth grade this upcoming fall for the “Take Home VBS” program from June 15 to June 19.

Parents may register their child online or in the church office through June 5. The cost of attendance is free, and all VBS activities will be held at home with online content and at-home crafts.

“While health and safety concerns mean we can’t hold VBS on our campus this summer, we hope you will still join us in discovering the secrets of Mystery Island from your own home,” stated the official website.

“Families whose kids are registered will be assigned a window of time to drive by and pick up your bag(s) from Lakeview Baptist Church. Bags will be distributed in a car line similar to schools—no need to exit your vehicle. Pick Up Day will be a kickoff celebration with a welcoming party, VBS music and our Lakeview youth creating a fun drive-thru experience. Along with their bags, we will have balloons and treats for all of the kids. So, please plan to bring your children along for the ride!”

Additionally, there are VBS T-shirts available to purchase for $5 by ordering online with sizes available for both children and adults.

For more information and how to register your child, visit lakeviewbaptist.org/vbs.