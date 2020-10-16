Lafayette pumpkin patches open for business

By Will Fairless Associate Editor

Jack O Lantern Lane

This is the 16th year that Jack O Lantern Lane has been in business in Lafayette. The pumpkin patch has been around long enough that its owners have watched its patronizing families grow up.

“We are now seeing second generation families coming back and that has been a true joy for us to know that they are continuing a family tradition their parents started with them,” said Tammy Morgan, who owns the farm with her husband Glenn.

Jack O Lantern Lane offers hayrides, interactions with animals, an inflatable park and, of course, plenty of pumpkins for people of all ages to choose from.

“A perfect day at Jack O Lantern Lane is full of families enjoying the fruits of our labor and handiwork,” Morgan said. “We love to hear the laughter and see the smiles.”

This year, the pumpkin patch will be hosting fewer field trips, but Morgan said that parents are bringing their children themselves in lieu of the school-scheduled trips.

“We are so thankful to be open this year,” Morgan said. “Families are excited as well and so appreciative of us being open so they can come and carry on traditions and just have some normalcy in their lives.”

Photo by Danielle Hayes

Jack O Lantern Lane is open every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and every Sunday in October from 12 to 6 p.m. It is located at 18151 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Lafayette, and more information is available on its website (www.jackolanternlane.com).

The Red Oak Farm

The Red Oak Farm is open for its second fall season this year. The farm was designed and built with the intention of making it an agri-tourist family-fun destination, according to its owner, James Gilbert.

“When we purchased this property just under three years ago it had 30-year-old pine trees on it with no pasture land,” Gilbert said. “Since then, with mostly hard work from my father, myself and a few friends on occasion, we have made it what it is today.”

Lafayette is the current location of the Gilberts’ family farm, and although it has only been there for three years, the Gilberts have been farming much longer than that. Red Oak Farm is now something the rest of the community can enjoy.

“We really want the public to enjoy our farm with us and hope it will become a place that families can visit from year to year,” Gilbert said.

He added that he has planned the farm for many years and has big plans for its future, including making the farm a destination throughout the year, not just in the fall.

The farm has been hosting the fall event since 2019 and The Red Oak Farm has added some features based on feedback from those who were there last year.

“The perfect day at our farm would be bringing the entire family out to experience petting the animals in our petting barn, exploring our [5-acre] corn maze, taking a scarecrow themed hayride through the farm and experience the beauty of nature and the outdoors, participate in one of our many fun activities for children of all ages and pick out the perfect pumpkin for the kids to take home to carve,” Gilbert said.

The Red Oak Farm also offers pedal carts, a barnyard ball play area and duck races, all for younger guests.

Gilbert said that he hopes guests will feel comfortable being despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The farm’s employees will be disinfecting attractions regularly and hand sanitizer is available throughout the farm.

The Red Oak Farm is open every Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 to 6 p.m.) in October, and it is located at 6268 Country Road 83 in Lafayette. More information is available at its website (www.theredoakfarm.com).