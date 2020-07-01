Lady Bison Basketball Earns Top Academic Honors

Special to the
Opelika Observer
The Lady Bison basketball team of Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) was named the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Academic Team of the Year for 2019-2020.
The team posted a cumulative 3.28 GPA to register the top GPA in their sport among conference counterparts. Head Coach of the Lady Bison is LeMont Herring.
The college’s baseball, softball and volleyball teams also received recognition on the list.
In addition, several SUSCC athletes earned spots on the Spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Each student on the list maintained a GPA of 3.00 or higher to earn this recognition.
Earning individual recognition were:
Jacey Akin – Softball
Tamera Anderson – Women’s Basketball
Kali Barbour – Softball
Kenzie Bayer – Softball
Casey Baynes – Baseball
Elexus Bell – Women’s Basketball
Ethan Bloodworth – Baseball
Ben Bolden – Baseball
Collier Bonner – Baseball
Bailee Boyd – Volleyball
Beau Brand – Baseball
Allie Jane Broome – Softball
Jordan Brown – Baseball
Logan Brown – Baseball
Tori Brown – Softball
Kendal Bumpus – Volleyball
Evan Burns – Volleyball
Alerriya Butler – Women’s Basketball
Tyler Byrd – Baseball
Kasey Clark – Baseball
Michaela Cope
– Women’s Basketball
Joshua Cotton – Baseball
Jordan Cousins – Softball
Andrew Cronan – Baseball
Sweet Davis – Women’s Basketball
Jaden Dye – Men’s Basketball
Caleb Edmond – Baseball
Noah Elder – Baseball
Kelsey Farmer – Softball
Haley Fehring – Women’s Basketball
Hallea Gibbs – Volleyball
Ansley Glover – Softball
Neal Gresco – Baseball
Joshua Guilford – Men’s Basketball
Anna Kate Hare – Softball
Allie Higginbotham – Softball
Jamyah Jackson – Volleyball
Katlyn Jaye – Softball
Kelsey Jaye – Softball
Reed Jinright – Baseball
Wood Jinright – Baseball
Ethan Johnson – Baseball
Wesley Johnson – Baseball
Jamesha King – Women’s Basketball
Jack Lahr – Baseball
Cameron Land – Baseball
Charlie Lanier – Baseball
Maya Lovings – Women’s Basketball
Haley Lyner – Softball
Bailey Mara – Baseball
Lydia Marshall – Softball
Ateria Mcdowell – Women’s Basketball
M’kiyah Mitchell – Softball
Maddie Morton – Softball
Haydon Moss – Baseball
Lamonica Noel – Volleyball
Jonathan Norfus – Men’s Basketball
Ansley Ogletree – Softball
Will Patota – Baseball
Jayvian Pettit – Baseball
Clayton Phillips – Baseball
Dylan Pitts – Baseball
Miranda Powell – Women’s Basketball
Noelle Primus – Volleyball
Madison Purcell – Softball
Marcus Reid, Jr. – Men’s Basketball
Casten Reed – Baseball
Nathan Renfroe – Baseball
James Richards – Men’s Basketball
Izzy Rohr – Softball
Logan Ross – Baseball
Mitchell Rottier – Baseball
Savannah Sands – Softball
Cooper Schwalbach – Baseball
Jamya Sharp – Women’s Basketball
Jeremiah Smith – Men’s Basketball
Lance Smith – Men’s Basketball
Jake Spivey – Baseball
Haylee Stokley – Softball
Terrence Taylor, Jr. – Men’s Basketball
Abbie Townley – Softball
Odyssey Watkins – Women’s Basketball
Olivia Whitt – Softball
Cade Willingham – Baseball
Anna Wood – Volleyball
Hope Yancey – Women’s Basketball and
Brock Young – Baseball.
For more information about Southern Union Athletics, visit www.suscc.edu.