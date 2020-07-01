Lady Bison Basketball Earns Top Academic Honors

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Lady Bison basketball team of Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) was named the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Academic Team of the Year for 2019-2020.

The team posted a cumulative 3.28 GPA to register the top GPA in their sport among conference counterparts. Head Coach of the Lady Bison is LeMont Herring.

The college’s baseball, softball and volleyball teams also received recognition on the list.

In addition, several SUSCC athletes earned spots on the Spring 2020 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll. Each student on the list maintained a GPA of 3.00 or higher to earn this recognition.

Earning individual recognition were:

Jacey Akin – Softball

Tamera Anderson – Women’s Basketball

Kali Barbour – Softball

Kenzie Bayer – Softball

Casey Baynes – Baseball

Elexus Bell – Women’s Basketball

Ethan Bloodworth – Baseball

Ben Bolden – Baseball

Collier Bonner – Baseball

Bailee Boyd – Volleyball

Beau Brand – Baseball

Allie Jane Broome – Softball

Jordan Brown – Baseball

Logan Brown – Baseball

Tori Brown – Softball

Kendal Bumpus – Volleyball

Evan Burns – Volleyball

Alerriya Butler – Women’s Basketball

Tyler Byrd – Baseball

Kasey Clark – Baseball

Michaela Cope

– Women’s Basketball

Joshua Cotton – Baseball

Jordan Cousins – Softball

Andrew Cronan – Baseball

Sweet Davis – Women’s Basketball

Jaden Dye – Men’s Basketball

Caleb Edmond – Baseball

Noah Elder – Baseball

Kelsey Farmer – Softball

Haley Fehring – Women’s Basketball

Hallea Gibbs – Volleyball

Ansley Glover – Softball

Neal Gresco – Baseball

Joshua Guilford – Men’s Basketball

Anna Kate Hare – Softball

Allie Higginbotham – Softball

Jamyah Jackson – Volleyball

Katlyn Jaye – Softball

Kelsey Jaye – Softball

Reed Jinright – Baseball

Wood Jinright – Baseball

Ethan Johnson – Baseball

Wesley Johnson – Baseball

Jamesha King – Women’s Basketball

Jack Lahr – Baseball

Cameron Land – Baseball

Charlie Lanier – Baseball

Maya Lovings – Women’s Basketball

Haley Lyner – Softball

Bailey Mara – Baseball

Lydia Marshall – Softball

Ateria Mcdowell – Women’s Basketball

M’kiyah Mitchell – Softball

Maddie Morton – Softball

Haydon Moss – Baseball

Lamonica Noel – Volleyball

Jonathan Norfus – Men’s Basketball

Ansley Ogletree – Softball

Will Patota – Baseball

Jayvian Pettit – Baseball

Clayton Phillips – Baseball

Dylan Pitts – Baseball

Miranda Powell – Women’s Basketball

Noelle Primus – Volleyball

Madison Purcell – Softball

Marcus Reid, Jr. – Men’s Basketball

Casten Reed – Baseball

Nathan Renfroe – Baseball

James Richards – Men’s Basketball

Izzy Rohr – Softball

Logan Ross – Baseball

Mitchell Rottier – Baseball

Savannah Sands – Softball

Cooper Schwalbach – Baseball

Jamya Sharp – Women’s Basketball

Jeremiah Smith – Men’s Basketball

Lance Smith – Men’s Basketball

Jake Spivey – Baseball

Haylee Stokley – Softball

Terrence Taylor, Jr. – Men’s Basketball

Abbie Townley – Softball

Odyssey Watkins – Women’s Basketball

Olivia Whitt – Softball

Cade Willingham – Baseball

Anna Wood – Volleyball

Hope Yancey – Women’s Basketball and

Brock Young – Baseball.

For more information about Southern Union Athletics, visit www.suscc.edu.