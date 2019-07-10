Kroger presents USO with $1 million donation during recent ‘Honoring Our Heroes’ campaign

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Kroger presented the USO with a $1 million donation as a part of the company’s Honoring Our Heroes campaign, an initiative that demonstrates Kroger’s commitment to veterans, service members and their families.

The check presentation was made at this year’s culinary event at Fort Stewart that brought together teams from Kroger, the USO and Chef Robert Irvine to entertain 1,500 troops and their families.

“Honoring Our Heroes is our way of saying thank you to our active duty service members and our nation’s 23 million veterans,” said manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division Felix Turner.

The Atlanta Division includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina. “To date, Kroger, along with our customers and associates, have raised $25 million in support of the USO.”

Kroger is committed to a nationwide initiative to help veterans and transitioning service members and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities. Kroger has hired more than 45,000 veterans since 2009.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. is dedicated to their purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritTM. The company focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 183 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

About The USO

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, they are united in their commitment to connect service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Their programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of corporate partners and the dedication of volunteers and staff.

About The Robert Irvine Foundation

The Robert Irvine Foundation is a not-for-profit, 501c3 organization that honors the men and women defending our country, first responders and the many other heroes in their lives. The foundation’s mission is to support individuals and organizations committed to enriching the lives of American heroes and their families.