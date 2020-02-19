Kroger Pharmacies and Little Clinics team up with the American Heart Association for National Heart Month

Special to the

Opelika Observer

February is National Heart Month, and through Feb. 23, Kroger Pharmacies and Little Clinics will be selling paper hearts for $1 in support of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) mission to build healthier lives free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

“Kroger is about offering fresh options for everyone and through our national partnership with the American Heart Association, we are working to give Americans more options to live healthier, longer lives,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, East Alabama and South Carolina. “AHA has the tools, resources and support staff to reach a large audience which will help us accomplish our mission, to Feed the Human Spirit.”

Cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined) kills nearly 2,300 Americans a day. According to the AHA:

-Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.

-83% believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren’t motivated to do anything.

-72% of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease.

-58% put no effort into improving their heart health.

“Kroger and AHA are fighting for common goals and we are proud to have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our customers through this meaningful campaign,” Turner said.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co., they are dedicated to a common purpose: “To Feed the Human Spirit.” The company has 28,000 associates who serve customers daily by delivering a seamless shopping experience throughout Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina. Kroger is committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. For more information, visit www.kroger.com.