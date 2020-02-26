Kreher Preserve & Nature Center partners with the Auburn Public Library for Read Across the Preserve

Special to the Opelika Observer

Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is partnering with the Auburn Public Library for Read Across the Preserve on March 2, from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

“Read Across the Preserve celebrates National Read Across America Day.” said Michael Buckman, center manager. “This event coincides with the birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel (or Dr. Seuss). Across the country, we celebrate by bringing together kids, teens, and books!”

At the venue, visitors may listen to stories read every 20 minutes at many locations around the Nature Center including the Nature Playground, the campfire, the waterfall deck, Azalea Place and among the trees on the nature trails. Visitors will also get to hunt for each page of the “story walk,” a book whose pages are spread out along a short walk in the woods.

“Making time to read with children teaches them that reading is important; and can help motivate kids to enjoy reading and recognize its benefits.” Buckman added. “Reading together as a community at events like Read Across the Preserve highlights the fun of reading for everyone and inspires curiosity and conversation!”

The event is free, however, donations are welcomed. The venue is located at 2222 N. College St. and will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Follow their Facebook page for more information and updates.