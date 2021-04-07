Kreher Preserve and Nature Center introduces new art and gardening workshop series

Contributed by the Kreher Preserve &

Nature Center

Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is introducing two new workshop series to its annual program lineup: a nature art workshop series and a gardening workshop series.

“We are so excited to offer these new opportunities to the community,” said Michael Buckman, center manager. “In response to requests we have received over the years, we have been working hard to develop new workshops that offer great education to all ages. We have had a lot of interest in art classes and gardening classes, so when we found two amazing teachers for these topics, we jumped on the opportunity to extend that knowledge to our community with monthly workshops.”

In The Garden With Cyndi is a gardening workshop for adults taught by Cyndi Czerkawski, and that meets every month on a Sunday afternoon. The first class is April 11th, from 2 to 4 p.m., and will focus on getting the garden prepped and ready for the spring growing season, including seeds for attendees to take home. In The Garden With Cyndi workshops are $20 per person per class or $150 for a 2021 annual pass to attend all the workshops for this year.

“I believe that gardening should be about the enjoyment of your gardens,” said Czerkawski, In The Garden With Cyndi instructor. “In my workshop series, you’ll get interesting lessons with tons of tips and tricks that make gardening fun and easy. Gardening is a passion for me and my goal is for you to love gardening just as much!”

The second workshop series is the KPNC Nature Art Series with Heather Jackson, a nature-inspired art class for all ages taught by Heather Jackson, and that meets every month on a Saturday. April’s class is April 17th from 2 to 4 p.m. and costs $20 per person, which includes all supplies and materials.

Nature-inspired art creations that students will create in April’s Nature Art workshop.

“There is a wide variety of wildlife and plants to see, sketch, and learn about,” said Jackson, KPNC Nature Art Series instructor. “I have often envisioned bringing community together through creating art in nature, thus the idea for this Nature Art Series was born. I believe that everyone is a creative being and creativity is a wonderful and powerful way to express one’s self. In my workshops, you will learn some fascinating techniques and have fun creating your personal artwork.”

The dates, times and topics for these workshops can be found on the Nature Center’s website.

The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is a nonprofit, outreach facility of Auburn University’s School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences, providing education, recreation, and leisure resources for local communities and the region. With nearly 120 acres of preserved forest and waterways, the nature center features over 6 miles of shaded hiking and running trails, in addition to a year-round calendar of nature-focused events, workshops, and educational opportunities for all ages. Kreher is open every day of the year from dawn to dusk. Visit www.auburn.edu/preserve to learn more.