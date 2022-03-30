KOB to Host Recycle and Shred Day April 9

Contributed By

Keep Opelika Beautiful

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host a free Recycle & Shred Day on Saturday, April 9, 2022. The event will be from 8 to 11 a.m. l at the 8th Avenue Recycle Center located at 600 8th Ave. This is the site of the former fire station and is one block from the Opelika Municipal Park.

New this year, documents from non-profits will be accepted for shredding. All shredding for this event will be done on-site. Paper clips and staples do not have to be taken out, but paper will need to be removed from binders. There is a 10-box limit. This event is only open to residents of Lee County. No documents from businesses will be accepted for shredding. Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicle and allow volunteers to unload documents.

Other items accepted at the 8th Avenue Recycle Center include laptops, small computer screens, towers, cellphones, electrical cables, aluminum cans, cardboard, newspaper, plastic containers and steel cans. This recycling center is open from 8 a.m. on Friday until 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The Jeter Recycling Center at 675 Jeter Ave. is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at (334) 749-4970 or tipi@keep www.opelikabeautiful.com.