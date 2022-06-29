Key Media Earns Top Honors in Annual Contest

BY The Observer STAFF
OPELIKA —
The Observer, which is the flagship publication for Key Media, LLC, was awarded the top honor in its division during the 2022 Alabama Press Association (APA) Media Awards convention this past weekend. The Observer earned first-place honors under the General Excellence category, the Most Improved category and more.
LIVE Lee Magazine also won two first-place awards. Both publications won awards for content, photos and advertising.
Michelle Key, owner and publisher of The Observer and LIVE Lee Magazine, said she was overwhelmed by the awards that both publications were given and said she recognizes that without the hard work and dedication of the staff, photographers, freelance writers, columnists, advertisers, customers and more, that none of these awards would have been possible. Key expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone that has helped make both publications successful over the past five years.
The list of awards received in this year’s contest are as follows:
THE OBSERVER
First Place
General Excellence
Most Improved
Best Lifestyle/Family Pages
Best Local Economic Coverage
Best Local Education Coverage
Best Local News
Best Sports Coverage
Best Business Story
Best Feature Story
Best Editorial
Best Humorous Column
Best Human Interest Column
Best Editorial Column or Commentary
Best Sports Single Event Story
Best Local Sports Column
Second Place
Best Production and Printing
Best Use of Photographs and Editorial Content
Best Layout and Design
Best Feature Story
Best Editorial
Best Editorial Column or Commentary
Best Sports News In-depth Coverage
Best Local Sports Column
Best Photo Essay
Best Use of Graphics
Best Headline
Best Use of Social Media
Best Use of Video (Longer than 2 minutes)
Third Place
Best Newspaper Website
Best Use of Graphics
Creative Use of Multimedia
Best Feature Photo
LIVE LEE MAGAZINE
First Place
Best Cover Photo for the Health & Wellness issue of LIVE Lee
Best Advertising Campaign for Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC ad series
Second Place
Best Single Photograph by Krisan Hood for “A Hidden Beauty” in the 2021 Travel issue of LIVE Lee
Best Individual Website for www.liveleemagazine.com
Third Place
Best Travel Feature by Hannah Lester for “Let’s Go Climb a Tree” in the 2021 Travel issue of LIVE Lee
ADVERTISING
First Place
Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper
Second Place
Best Classified Section
Best Single Black and White Ad under ½ page
Third Place
Best One-Time Special Section for the OHS Scholarship Awards Insert