Key Media Earns Top Honors in Annual Contest

BY The Observer STAFF

OPELIKA —

The Observer, which is the flagship publication for Key Media, LLC, was awarded the top honor in its division during the 2022 Alabama Press Association (APA) Media Awards convention this past weekend. The Observer earned first-place honors under the General Excellence category, the Most Improved category and more.

LIVE Lee Magazine also won two first-place awards. Both publications won awards for content, photos and advertising.

Michelle Key, owner and publisher of The Observer and LIVE Lee Magazine, said she was overwhelmed by the awards that both publications were given and said she recognizes that without the hard work and dedication of the staff, photographers, freelance writers, columnists, advertisers, customers and more, that none of these awards would have been possible. Key expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone that has helped make both publications successful over the past five years.

The list of awards received in this year’s contest are as follows:

THE OBSERVER

First Place

General Excellence

Most Improved

Best Lifestyle/Family Pages

Best Local Economic Coverage

Best Local Education Coverage

Best Local News

Best Sports Coverage

Best Business Story

Best Feature Story

Best Editorial

Best Humorous Column

Best Human Interest Column

Best Editorial Column or Commentary

Best Sports Single Event Story

Best Local Sports Column

Second Place

Best Production and Printing

Best Use of Photographs and Editorial Content

Best Layout and Design

Best Feature Story

Best Editorial

Best Editorial Column or Commentary

Best Sports News In-depth Coverage

Best Local Sports Column

Best Photo Essay

Best Use of Graphics

Best Headline

Best Use of Social Media

Best Use of Video (Longer than 2 minutes)

Third Place

Best Newspaper Website

Best Use of Graphics

Creative Use of Multimedia

Best Feature Photo

LIVE LEE MAGAZINE

First Place

Best Cover Photo for the Health & Wellness issue of LIVE Lee

Best Advertising Campaign for Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC ad series

Second Place

Best Single Photograph by Krisan Hood for “A Hidden Beauty” in the 2021 Travel issue of LIVE Lee

Best Individual Website for www.liveleemagazine.com

Third Place

Best Travel Feature by Hannah Lester for “Let’s Go Climb a Tree” in the 2021 Travel issue of LIVE Lee

ADVERTISING

First Place

Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper

Second Place

Best Classified Section

Best Single Black and White Ad under ½ page

Third Place

Best One-Time Special Section for the OHS Scholarship Awards Insert