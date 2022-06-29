    Key Media Earns Top Honors in Annual Contest

    BY The Observer STAFF

    OPELIKA —

    The Observer, which is the flagship publication for Key Media, LLC, was awarded the top honor in its division during the 2022 Alabama Press Association (APA) Media Awards convention this past weekend. The Observer earned first-place honors under the General Excellence category, the Most Improved category and more.

    LIVE Lee Magazine also won two first-place awards. Both publications won awards for content, photos and advertising.

    Michelle Key, owner and publisher of The Observer and LIVE Lee Magazine, said she was overwhelmed by the awards that both publications were given and said she recognizes that without the hard work and dedication of the staff, photographers, freelance writers, columnists, advertisers, customers and more, that none of these awards would have been possible. Key expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone that has helped make both publications successful over the past five years.

    The list of awards received in this year’s contest are as follows:

    THE OBSERVER

    First Place

    General Excellence

    Most Improved

    Best Lifestyle/Family Pages

    Best Local Economic Coverage

    Best Local Education Coverage

    Best Local News

    Best Sports Coverage

    Best Business Story

    Best Feature Story

    Best Editorial

    Best Humorous Column

    Best Human Interest Column

    Best Editorial Column or Commentary

    Best Sports Single Event Story

    Best Local Sports Column

    Second Place

    Best Production and Printing

    Best Use of Photographs and Editorial Content

    Best Layout and Design

    Best Feature Story

    Best Editorial

    Best Editorial Column or Commentary

    Best Sports News In-depth Coverage

    Best Local Sports Column

    Best Photo Essay

    Best Use of Graphics

    Best Headline

    Best Use of Social Media

    Best Use of Video (Longer than 2 minutes)

    Third Place

    Best Newspaper Website

    Best Use of Graphics

    Creative Use of Multimedia

    Best Feature Photo

    LIVE LEE MAGAZINE
    First Place

    Best Cover Photo for the Health & Wellness issue of LIVE Lee

    Best Advertising Campaign for Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC ad series

    Second Place

    Best Single Photograph by Krisan Hood for “A Hidden Beauty” in the 2021 Travel issue of LIVE Lee

    Best Individual Website for www.liveleemagazine.com

    Third Place

    Best Travel Feature by Hannah Lester for “Let’s Go Climb a Tree” in the 2021 Travel issue of LIVE Lee

    ADVERTISING

    First Place

    Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper

    Second Place

    Best Classified Section

    Best Single Black and White Ad under ½ page

    Third Place

    Best One-Time Special Section for the OHS Scholarship Awards Insert

