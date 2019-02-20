Keep Opelika Beautiful to host town hall meeting about Community Canopy program Feb. 21

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Keep Opelika Beautiful will host a town-hall style meeting Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library in regard to its Community Canopy project.

Opelika has contract services with a certified arborist to provide an assessment and inventory of all trees on city property. This includes right-of-ways, parks and along sidewalks.

“Our hope in this community canopy meeting is to raise awareness to the importance of assessing trees in our city, to answer questions and address any concerns of our citizens” said KOB Executive Director Tipi Miller.

A tree assessment allows the city to better plan for sidewalks renewals and give future businesses the opportunity to look further in moving into the City of Opelika. Following is the meeting agenda:

• welcome and general information

• certified arborist overview

• questions from citizens

• invitation to tree planting event March 2

• closing remarks

“We would love to have as many citizens as possible to attend our meeting to learn more about the Community Canopy and ways Opelika can support this new venture” Miller said.

For more information, 334-749-4970 or visit www.keepopelikabeautiful.com.