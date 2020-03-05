Keep Opelika Beautiful Prepares for Citywide Cleanup

Special to the Opelika Observer

On March 7, Keep Opelika Beautiful volunteers will be participating in a citywide cleanup. This local effort, an extension of the national program “Great American Cleanup,” is an opportunity for citizens to join together in the fight against litter. More than 230 volunteers joined Keep Opelika Beautiful in 2019. While most volunteers will be cleaning roadsides, some groups will be beautifying parks and schools.

The Great American Cleanup was established by Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s leading nonprofit that builds and sustains clean, green and more beautiful communities. The event is the nation’s largest annual cleanup, beautification and community improvement program. Each year, the Great American Cleanup engages more than four million volunteers in 20,000 communities across the country to take action in their local communities to create positive change.

“For the past 19 years, Keep Opelika Beautiful has coordinated this one-day cleanup for our city,” said KOB Director Tipi Miller. “Most of these volunteers clean their designated roadways throughout the year but this is one day where we all work together. This year we are fortunate to partner with the Creekline Project to host a creek cleanup during our event.”

The Opelika Exchange Club will feed all volunteers after the morning of picking up litter. Also helping with supplies is East Alabama Medical Center. Businesses and citizens are encouraged to join Keep Opelika Beautiful in the fight against litter. For more information contact Keep Opelika Beautiful at tipi@keepopelikabeautiful.com or 334-749-4970.