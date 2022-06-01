Keep Opelika Beautiful Names New Director

CONTRIBUTED BY

KEEP OPELIKA BEAUTIFUL

Opelika —

The Keep Opelika Beautiful Board of Directors recently announced that Blythe will begin serving as executive director of the organization beginning June 1. Blythe served on the KOB board for five years and has been active in all programs and activities of the organization.

“I have enjoyed volunteering with Keep Opelika Beautiful, and I look forward to continue my service as director of the organization,” Blythe said. “KOB enhances the lives of Opelika residents by organizing litter cleanups, recognizing beautification winners and encouraging people to recycle. I’m excited to continue working with our youth people to educate them on the importance of a beautiful environment.”

Keep Opelika Beautiful was started in 1997 as a committee of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. Over the past 25 years, the organization has had two directors, Shirley Flora and Tipi Miller. Keep Opelika Beautiful hosts events such as Garden in the Park, Shred Day, Citywide Cleanup and Adopt-A-Mile.

“Tipi Miller has done an excellent job with Keep Opelika Beautiful and was difficult to replace,” said Board President Bruce Heath. “The KOB board is happy to have Priscilla at the helm of the organization. Priscilla has worked diligently as a volunteer, and she is the perfect fit for director. I look forward to continuing to work with her.”