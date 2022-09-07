KAY PHURROUGH ATCHINSON

Kay was born to James Monroe and Alice Johnson Phurrough on Feb. 22, 1942, and passed away on Aug. 28, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Bill “Sarge” Atchinson. She is survived by her brother, Rex E. Phurrough of Sylacauga, Alabama; two sons: Toby W. Hanna (Cricket) of Auburn, Jeffrey S Hanna (Laura) of Rockspring, Georgia; two granddaughters: Gretchen and Alison Hanna (Jeff); and many deeply loved friends that she lovingly called her “young-un’s”.

Kay held a master’s degree in education. She spent 29 years teaching and continued to touch many lives after retirement. Her love of God, people, art, reading and animals never faltered. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church. Her passion was her work with The Four Children’s Library at Providence. She loved her “live reads” on the FCL site and touched many through them.

Kay loved more deeply than anyone. She judged no one. Her love softened the hardest of hearts. We will never have the words to describe her fully.

A memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Providence Baptist Church, West Campus. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:

The Four Children’s Library

c/o Providence Baptist Church

2807 Lee Road 188

Opelika, AL 36804.