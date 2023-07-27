Junior Dixie Boys Baseball World Series Wraps Up

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES/THE OBSERVER

The 2023 Junior Boys World Series came to Opelika’s West Ridge park July 21 through 26. The teams arrived Friday and participated in a pre-tournament event and opening ceremony. Eleven state champion teams vied for a campionship, with the Mississippi emerging as the lone victor.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2023 Junior Boys World Series to our area,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “We know the players, families and fans are going to enjoy the warmth of our family atmosphere and genuine spirit of hospitality.”

The Junior Boys World Series event is produced by DB Baseball Inc., a youth baseball program for boys (ages 13 to 14) playing on a medium-sized diamond to meet the physical development of growing youth. The main purpose of the program is to provide a recreation outlet for as many boys as possible, with emphasis on local league play rather than tournament play.

Parents and interested parties can order team photos and game action photos by scanning the QR code above or by visiting www.nolessports.com/client-galleries/gallery/other-sports-related-events/2023-jr-boys-world-series-july-21-26-opelika-al/. Observer Staff Photographer Robert Noles provided the official photography coverage during the series.