Judy Long Whitaker, 74 of Opelika, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her home.

Visitation was held on April 27, 2021 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at 11a.m. on April 27 at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Donations can be made to:

Beth Ohr Messianic Congregation

PO Box 187, Salem, Alabama, 36874.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.