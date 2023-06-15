My husband, Joseph (Jobie) Davidson died on June 5, 2023. He’d just had his 80th birthday. We’d been married for 36 years and he was the love of my life. He fought Parkinson’s Disease for 23 years and was the bravest man I know. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s he said, “Well, we’ll just have to take it as it comes,” and he never complained. He was a man of many talents and hobbies. He was a terrific wood carver, a not-so-great fisherman (but loved it), he played the guitar and piano, and was a very good artist until his disease robbed him of those. He worked at Monroe Hardware most of his life and at the Bank of Tallassee.

He’s survived by four children: Paige Hellums, Matt Davidson, Joanna Franklin and Christy Whatley, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Davidson, and two sisters, Martha Gilliland and Julia Walton.

The 36 years we spent together were the happiest of my life, and I’ll always cherish those years. He was the sweetest, kindest man, and we will all miss him so.

Written by Joy Davidson