Johnny Wayne Greene

Johnny Wayne Greene, 67, was born on August 20, 1951 and passed away on Friday July 12, 2019 He was married to his wife, Ellen, for 29 years.

Johnny graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN in 1969. After high school he served in the Air Force for 4 years. He attended East Tennessee State, AUM and Auburn University where he majored in Mathematics and Physical Education. Johnny worked at Grady’s Tire and Auto for the past 14 years.

Johnny was an avid Auburn fan. He also enjoyed playing softball and golf. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play baseball and basketball.

He was preceded in death by his Aunt and Uncle Martha and Charlie Brockwell by whom he was adopted. And his parents Patsy Norris and Bufford Greene.

He is survived by his wife Ellen Greene, Opelika, AL; son, Nick Tedder, Blakely, GA; daughters, Brooke Herzing (CJ Hawkins), Opelika, AL, Valerie Jackson (Jason Jackson), Opelika, AL; 6 grandchildren, Lily and Charles Tedder, Kayla and Chris Kinsella, Hunter and Hayden Jackson. Sisters Peggy Potter (Ronnie Potter), Greeneville, TN, Harriett Carr, Johnson City, TN.

A Memorial Service was held on July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pepperell Baptist Church with Brother Mike Newman officiating. Visitation was 1 hour before the memorial service.

