John Walter Dawkins of Opelika, Alabama, was born to the late Will and Ola Dawkins in Crenshaw County, Alabama, on Feb. 5, 1926, and passed away on Sept. 8, 2022. He was 96 years old. He was a member of New Hope Assembly of God Church. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He worked at West Point Pepperell and retired from there. John and his wife, Winnie, had a very close and loving relationship until the day she died; there is great comfort in knowing that they are together again.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Winnie Pearl Kidd Dawkins; parents, Ola and Will Dawkins; sisters, Olene McCarthy, Lucille Williamson, Wanda King, Bernice Railey and KatherineThomas.

He is survived by his two daughters, Patsy Dawkins DeLoach (Randall) and Charlotte Dawkins Knowles (Andy). Grandchildren, Heather R. Bonner (Rob), Amanda W. Tarvin (Scott), Amy W. Sloop (Steven) and Matt P. Williford (JoBeth). Great-grandchildren, Madelyn Tarvin, Cole Tarvin, John Hudson Tarvin, Jackson Tarvin, Coralyn Sloop, Connelly Dawkins Sloop; a special nephew, Raymond Rhodes; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Lakewood Assisted Living in Smiths Station, Alabama, and Columbus Hospice. A graveside service was held Sept. 10, 2022, in Garden Hills Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.