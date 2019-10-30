John Paul White of ‘The Civil Wars’ to perform at Waverly’s Standard Deluxe on Nov. 9 starting at 7 p.m.

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Enjoy an evening at the Standard Deluxe with John Paul White and his band on Saturday, Nov. 9. Gates will open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. at the outdoor stage.

John Paul White was formerly part of the well-known band and four-time Grammy award winners The Civil Wars. Since the band parted ways in 2012, White has been releasing solo music that “draws on the lush, orchestrated music made in Nashville in the early 1960s.” His new album, The Hurting Kind, is now available for purchase.

Guests can also enjoy an on-site supper with Sword and Skillet, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The menu will be available on the Standard Deluxe website during the week of the show.

Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets and alcohol. However, no glass is allowed inside the venue.

No phsyical tickets will be mailed, so guests should be sure to select “Will Call” in the shipping information at checkout. The show will go on rain or shine.

Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 the day of the show both online and at the gate. Kids 14 and under get in free.

For more information, visit www.standarddeluxe.com.