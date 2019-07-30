John Emerald Distilling wins at 2019 National Spirit Competitions

Special to the

Opelika Observer

More than 30 spirit industry leaders and upwards of 500 spirits brands participated in the inaugural PR%F Awards and PR%F Awards Design Distinction during a two-day blind-tasting point-rating competition in Las Vegas June 16-18, 2019.

John Emerald Distilling (JED) picked up multiple awards during the Las Vegas blind-tasting competition. JEDs Gene’s Spiced Rum was awarded a gold medal, while their John’s Alabama Single Malt Whiskey and Spurgeon’s Barrel Aged Rum brought home respectable silver medals.

These awards follow a silver medal for JED’s John’s Alabama Single Malt Whiskey and a bronze medal for JED’s Hugh Wesley’s Barrel Rested Gin in the prestigious 2019 San Francisco World’s Spirits Competition.

“It’s great to see our spirits representing Opelika and Alabama in the winner’s circle of different top-rated national and worldwide competitions,” said John Sharp, JED’s co-founder. “From day one, our goal has been to make top-shelf products that our customers, city and state can be proud of. To reach that goal, we craft our spirits with patience using only the finest raw ingredients obtainable. It appears that approach to making quality Alabama spirits is being recognized.”

For five years, John Emerald Distilling Company has been producing top quality Alabama spirits in historic downtown Opelika.

For more information call 334-737-5353 or visit www.johnemeralddistilling.com. The distillery is located at 706 N. Railroad Ave.