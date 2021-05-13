Jo-Ann Stores announce expansion, new jobs

Contributed by the

city of Opelika

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced last week that an existing Opelika distribution center will be expanding. Jo-Ann Stores DC will be investing more capital into its facility in Opelika to build and expand their current warehouse facility. Jo-Ann strives to inspire creativity in the hearts, hands and minds of its customers through 855 storefronts located across 49 states. Jo-Ann’s Opelika distribution center currently employs 285 employees and now plans to invest an additional $7.7 million in capital which will create 30 new jobs over the next three years.

“Jo-Ann’s need for additional capacity is indicative of the company’s success,” Fuller said. “We are fortunate to have them in Opelika and pleased they are bringing more job opportunities to our citizens. I’d like to thank the city council for approving the tax abatement for this project.”

City of Opelika Economic Development Director, Lori Huguley added, “Jo-Ann Stores DC is a great community partner. It is a great testament to their workforce and the business climate in Opelika that they continue to invest and grow here.”