Jessica Ventiere Announces Campaign for District Attorney of Lee County

CONTRIBUTED BY THE JESSICA VENTIERE CAMPAIGN

Earlier this week, Jessica Ventiere announced she run as candidate for district attorney of Lee County. After being appointed by Lee County judges to serve as district attorney pro-tem, Jessica was then appointed by Governor Kay Ivey as district attorney of Lee County.

“Alabama and Lee County have been good to me — giving me the opportunity to build a career, raise a family and now announce my candidacy for District Attorney of Lee County,” Ventiere said. “After spending time praying with friends and family, I feel called to step up and continue my service to Lee County.”

A native of Enterprise, Alabama, Jessica graduated from Troy State University before earning her law degree from Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama, in 2003.

She has been a prosecutor for more than sixteen years and has tried over one hundred jury trials.

Prior to her appointment by Governor Ivey, Jessica served as chief assistant district attorney for Lee County.

“I will ensure that the district attorney’s office serves the people of Lee County with honesty and integrity,” Ventiere said. “I will back the brave men and women of law enforcement and never apologize for it. I will work tirelessly to ensure that justice is rendered without partiality, but the rule of law must be upheld.”