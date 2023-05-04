Jessica Braswell Promoted to Auburn Equestrian Head Coach

CONTRIBUTED BY

AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

Jessica Braswell has been named Auburn equestrian’s head coach, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Friday. An integral component to the program’s success for almost two decades, Braswell succeeds Greg Williams, who transitioned to his new role as head coach emeritus.

“I would like to thank Athletics Director John Cohen, Executive Deputy Athletics Director Rich McGlynn, Sport Administrator McRae Clay and coach Greg Williams for allowing me the opportunity to become the head coach of Auburn equestrian,” Braswell said. “I’d also like to thank my family for their continued support and encouragement.

“I was lucky enough to be a student-athlete on this team and then transitioned from a graduate assistant to a coach. I’ve grown up in this program and I’m not sure I can adequately put into words what it means to become the head coach. I am very proud to lead this group of young women and continue the legacy of Coach Williams, one of the greatest coaches in Auburn history. We will continue to have academic success, recruit at a high level, compete for championships, and serve the Auburn community.”

Braswell will become the second head coach in program history after finishing her 12th season on staff and ninth as associate head coach. During her time as a coach, she has overseen the Jumping Seat discipline and the group has become one of the most elite collegiate riders in the nation, proving it each year.

The 2018 NCEA Coach of the Year has produced six NCEA Riders of the Year, 11 SEC Riders of the Year and 12 SEC Freshman Riders of the Year.

“There is no one more prepared to lead Auburn equestrian than Jessica Braswell,” Auburn athletic director John Cohen said. “Part of Auburn’s equestrian program for nearly two decades as a student-athlete, operations, assistant coach and associate head coach, Jessica has compiled a stellar resume, helping Auburn win SEC and NCEA championships. We congratulate Coach Braswell on this well-deserved promotion and know she will continue to lead Auburn equestrian to great heights.”

“This is an incredible time in my career,” head coach emeritus Greg Williams said. “Auburn equestrian has been my mission for many years now, and I am so excited to continue that work with Coach Braswell. Setting up a succession plan had been a high priority for me, and Coach Braswell has worked tirelessly here to make this plan a reality. She has won championships as a rider, a graduate assistant, and a coach. While I have cherished each championship, the one I have wanted the most is the first one where I wouldn’t be labeled the head coach. We are going to work tirelessly to achieve that dream rapidly.”

As a coach, Braswell has been a key component in four National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) titles (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019) as well as the six Southeastern Conference crowns (2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). She and Williams have worked side by side to continue the growth of the program into the dynasty it is becoming.

“Coach Williams and I have known each other now for almost 20 years,” Braswell said. “I met him at camp my junior year of high school and I’ve been a part of Auburn equestrian since. As a coach, he has always instilled in his team ownership, hard work and putting the team ahead of yourself. He lived that every day as he built Auburn equestrian from a small group of girls to a program that has won many championships. He has always believed in me and given me the opportunities to develop as a coach and I’m looking forward to continuing working with him in our new roles.”

Under Braswell’s guidance, the Auburn Jumping Seat program has totaled 68 All-America nods and 80 All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman recognitions. The group has won three NCEA Jumping Seat titles (2013, 2018, 2019), while Fences won a national championship in 2018 and Flat won in 2019.

“I am looking forward to continuing to build on the success Auburn equestrian has had since Coach Williams started the program,” Braswell said. “Our goal will be to always be in a position to compete for conference and national championships. We will recruit student-athletes that fit our culture of hard work and team first. Student-athletes that have a desire to make an impact in the classroom and community.

“We will continue to promote the sport of equestrian across the country and work to provide the best gameday environment for our fans here at Auburn. We will work to represent Auburn in a way that makes our administration, fans, and alumni proud. I am very grateful for this opportunity and could not be more excited to get to work with an outstanding staff and a hardworking and competitive team of young women.”

Braswell helped lead the team to back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2019 and 2020. During those years, all of her competitors earned All-America recognition to combine for 19 total honors.

Auburn riders such as Taylor St. Jacques, Caitlin Boyle, Elizabeth Benson, and soon-to-be alum Emma Kurtz are among the many greats that Braswell has coached on the Plains. St. Jacques finished her career as a seven-time All-American, three-time NCEA Rider of the Year and four-time SEC Rider of the Year. She holds the program’s record with most Flat wins in her career.

Boyle earned six All-America honors and was the 2019 SEC Fences Rider of the Year. She is tied for the most Fences wins in a career with Kurtz. Benson was a five-time All-American and a SEC Rider of the Year, while Kurtz recently concluded her career as an eight-time All-American and was the 2022 SEC Fences Rider of the Year.

On top of her work in athletic competition, Braswell has been involved in the growth of the sport through her dedication to the NCEA.

She has served on the NCEA Championship Committee for many years and is currently serving as co-chair. Through her involvement, the organization has continued to expand its championship experience by welcoming more teams to the varsity level as well as moving the competition to Ocala, Florida at the World Equestrian Center.

Braswell graduated from Auburn in 2009 with a double major in Agricultural Business & Economics and Spanish International Trade. In addition, she graduated in December 2010 with a Master of Business Administration.

As a student-athlete, she was a member of the equestrian team from 2005-09. She helped lead the team to an overall national championship in 2006 and a Jumping Seat national championship in 2008. She was a four-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and the 2009 Auburn Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She continued to be a part of the equestrian program during graduate school as the first director of operations for the team.

Braswell began riding at an early age and competed extensively before coming to Auburn in 2005.

Originally from Richmond, Virginia, she is the daughter of Jamey and Amy Braswell and sister to Troy.