Jeremy Allen Foreman of Opelika passed away April 19 at his residence. He was born Dec. 19, 1991 to Allen Foreman and Jenny Flurry.

Jeremy was proceeded in death by his grandparents Winford Foreman, Renola Foreman and Bobbie Flurry.

He is survived by his father Allen Foreman, mother Jenny Flurry, siblings, Amelia (Chris) VanHook, Jessica (Aaron) Blalock, Lisa (Chris) Duhon, Stephen Flurry, grandmother Nancy Flurry, nieces, Adalyn Abney, Cambre Flurry and Abigail Blalock and nephews, Brayden Flurry and Tyler VanHook.

Jeremy was a loving son, brother and friend. He was an avid gamer, loved to play the guitar and was a big fan of music. He also loved his cats Mittens and Little Bit.

Visitation was on April 24 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with the funeral service starting at 11:30 a.m. with Father Farmer officiating. Burial followed in Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.