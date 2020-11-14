Jay and Susie Gogue Center winding down 2019/2020 season

By Hannah Lester

“We have a lot to be thankful for at the Gogue Center,” said Executive Director Christopher Heacox in a released video from the center. “Despite the considerable challenges brought about this year by COVID-19, the Gogue Center has continued to be a vibrant hub for the arts in Alabama.”

The center has a few upcoming events in the months of November and December including performances by Elley Duhé, Eric Essix and Gilbert Kalish to finish off the season, according to a Nov. 3 release from the Gogue Center.

The Alabama Artists Series will host virtual shows on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3. The series features performances by Alabama musicians and ‘Talkback Thursday’ chats, the release said.

Elley Duhé will perform Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Duhé is a Gulf Coast native with popular singles in 2016 and the 2018 EP Dragon Mentality.

Eric Essix will perform Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Essix is based in Birmingham and has 25 full-length albums.

The Gogue Center is also hosting its final CMS: Front Row concert on Nov. 11 with a performance by Gilbert Kalish.

“Kalish, a major figure in American music-making whose discography includes some 100 recordings of both classical and contemporary repertories, will perform selections by George Crumb, Franz Schubert and Johannes Brahms,” the release said.

The CMS: Front Row series is a partnership with the Chamber Music Society at the Lincoln Center.

“The new year brings the promise of a return to live, in-person and physically-distanced, of course, performances at the Gogue Center,” Heacox said. “Something we all long for.”

The Gogue Center is still working to schedule 2020-2021 performances.

“While many performances affected by the pandemic have been successfully rescheduled, there are several for which new dates and times have yet to be confirmed,” the release said. “This includes performances from our 2019–20 inaugural season and our second season. We are working diligently to secure new dates and times and will announce these as soon as possible. We sincerely regret any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to rebuild our schedule.”

To register for the performances visit the Gogue Center website (goguecentertickets.auburn.edu/Online/default.asp).

To support the theatre:

The Gogue Center has created a fund that will be used to help continue online performances during the pandemic.

“This fall the Gogue Center launched its Inter(MISSION) Fund, a new campaign to help support our innovative, virtual programs and online engagement opportunities,” said Mindy Street, director of development, in a released video by the center. “Many of these programs, like our K-12 virtual school performances, our Talkback Thursday conversation series and GPAC LIVE were created especially or you to keep you connected to the Gogue Center and to the performing arts during these unprecedented times. By giving to the Inter(MISSION) Fund, you can have a direct and meaningful impact on these programs and help continue our mission to celebrate and share the performing arts with audiences until we’re able to reunite here at the Gogue Center.”

Those who wish to learn more about the fund can contact Street at mindy.street@auburn.edu.

Additionally, patrons can name seats in the Walter Stanley and Virginia Katharyne Evans Woltosz Theatre.

“Your customized seat plaque will leave a lasting connection to the Gogue Center and serve as an enduring testament to your support for the arts at Auburn,” the release said. “Seats can be inscribed to honor friends and family members, to memorialize loved ones, or to celebrate Auburn alumni, graduates and fellow classmates.”

Finally, patrons can sponsor series, programming, classes or workshops.

“Sponsors receive exclusive benefits, too, including priority access to subscriptions, seat selection and tickets for add-on performances, invitations to special events, and more,” the release said. “And don’t forget, sponsors at the Celebrity level and higher have the opportunity to name a series, performance or artist engagement.”

To sponsor, contact Development Officer Carrie Collett at carriecollett@auburn.edu.

“We are grateful to the many Gogue Center Patrons Society members and sponsors whose generosity makes it possible for us to present the very best in the performing arts,” the release said. “Your continued support, especially during these uncertain times, means so very much to us. Please know that you will be able to take advantage of the benefits associated with your Patrons Society membership and/or annual sponsorship once regular operations resume. Again, we sincerely thank you for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you back to the Gogue Center soon.”