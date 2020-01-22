Jacksonville State University announces graduates

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Nearly 600 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Jacksonville State University as part of the fall 2019 commencement. Graduates included:

• Cynthia Atcherson of Auburn, BSN in nursing

• Chandler Campbell of Opelika, BS in sports management and recreational studies

• Cynthia Heidepriem of Auburn, BSN in nursing

• Ethan Knight of Opelika, BS in exercise science/wellness

• Abbygail Owen of Auburn, BA in communication

• Makalyn Roberson of Smiths, BS in criminal justice

