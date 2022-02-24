JACK WALKER

WALKER, Jack, 92, of Prattville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. He was born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Jan. 28, 1930, to Opal Thompson Walker and Doyle Whatley Walker, Sr.

The Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dave Burns officiating and Prattville Memorial directing. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Mr. Walker is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 58 years, Jeanette Davis Walker; his sister, Sara Frances Ingram; brothers, Thompson Walker, Doyle Whatley Walker, Jr. and Bennie Walker; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Walker, Lucy Walker, Lottie Davis Blanck, Juanita Davis Gunter and Jerry Davis Etheridge; brothers-in-law, Newt Ingram, Gene Blanck, HT Gunter, and Vernon Etheridge and nephew, Charles Blanck. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Cordelia (Deedie) Walker; nieces and nephews, Nona Ingram (David) Parkman, Hattie Ingram (Scotty) Lett, Troy Walker, Rodney (Kim) Walker, Derek Walker, Gail (Edward) Clendenin, Vernon (Shelly) Etheridge, Wally (Sherry) Etheridge, Stanley Blanck and Gerry Blanck; numerous great nieces and nephews and special friends, Pat and J D Brothers.

He is also survived by his 16 year old dog “baby”, Roxy, who has been lovingly adopted! Jack was an army veteran and served active duty in Korea, after which, he received three medals of honor. He and Jeanette married on Dec. 25, 1958 and lived most of the time in Opelika and briefly in Albany, Georgia until they moved to Houston, Texas, in November 1962 (where Jeanette’s family lived).

In Alabama, he delivered Pepsi-Cola to four counties and worked selling insurance in Alabama and in Georgia. After moving to Texas, he worked for year in a garage and then worked the rest of the time with Ryder trucking until he retired and they moved to Prattville, Alabama (where his brother lived) in 1997. Jack was tall (6’ 4”) with strikingly blue eyes! He enjoyed car racing, CB radios, fishing, camping and later gardening which he did until two years ago.

Jack was a believer in Jesus and he asked that when he goes to heaven, we celebrate his life and remember the good times. His family has many memories of gatherings and being recipients of their hospitality and fun times!

He was loved and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack’s honor to:

Tunnel2Towers

2361 Hylan Blvd.

Staten Island, NY 10306

or to your favorite veterans’ charity.