IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY R. SCOTT, Deceased
Case No.: 2022-593
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Rebecca Scott
Legal Run 1/12/23, 1/19/23 & 1/26/23
—————
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT PUBLISHED
BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIE VESTER WOODSON, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2022-604
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Mavis Melissa Woodson, Personal Representative on the 7th day of November 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Bill English, Judge of Probate
Legal Run 1/12/2023, 1/19/2023, 1/26/2023 & 02/02/2023
—————
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CECIL DAY , DECEASED
Case No. 2022-544
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take notice the LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to June Barnes on the 13rh day of December, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this 13th_day of December, 2022.
JUNE BARNES
Legal Run 1/12/23, 1/19/23 & 1/26/23
—————
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE:The estate of Bobby Jack Jones, Deceased.
Case No. 2023-007
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Bobby Everitt Jones as Administrator of the Estate of Bobby Jack Jones, deceased, on the 5th day of January 2023.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.
Bobby Everitt Jones, Administrator of the Estate of Bobby Jack Jones, Deceased
Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC
PO Box 308
Opelika, AL 36803
334-745-7033
Legal Run 01/12/23, 01/19/2023 & 01/26/2023
—————
ESTATE OF BETTY V. HOPSON
DECEASED
PROBATE COURT
LEE COUNTY
CASE NO. 2022-713
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of BETTY V. HOPSON are hereby granted to Michael Hopson on the 30th day of December, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
MICHAEL HOPSON
Legal Run 01/12/23, 01/19/23 & 01/26/23
—————
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BILLY MACK NOLEN, Deceased
Case No.: 2022-709
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Christi Nolen Ingrum, Personal Representative on the 12th day of January, 2023, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Christi Nolen Ingrum
Legal Run 1/19/23, 1/26/23 & 2/2/23
—————
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MINNIE WILDER, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2022-589
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 10th day of January, 2023, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
FRED WESTERN
EDDIE MILLER
Co-Personal Representatives
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 1/19/2023, 1/26/2023 & 2/2/2023
———-
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Phoenix Fabricators and Erectors, LLC has completed its work on the System Strengthening & Operational Improvements Project / 500,000 Gallon & 300,000 Gallon Elevated Water Storage Tanks / GMC Project No. CMGM-170126(1) for the Beulah Utilities District. Any person(s) having a claim against the project should notify Josh Pierce, P.E., Goodwyn Mills Cawood, LLC, 2660 East Chase Lane, Suite 200, Montgomery, AL 36117. All claims should be filed within 30 days of the first publication of this notice.
Legal Run 1/19/23, 1/26/23, 2/2/23 & 2/9/23
—————
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTOINETTA MICHELLE WIMBERLY HENDERSON, DECEASED
LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION for the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned Personal Representative JADA AALIYAH HENDERSON on December 22, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
JADA AALIYAH HENDERSON
Legal Run 1/19/23, 1/26/23 & 2/2/23
—————
INVITATION TO BID
23010
Sealed bids for the construction of the
Crawlspace Encapsulation and Ventilation Installation at Southside Performing Arts Center shall be received at the Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Monday, February 13, 2023, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. The successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.
All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid. All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.
Bid documents may be obtained from the office of the city Inspection Department Director located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. Documents may also be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at https://www.opelika-al.gov/Bids.aspx.
The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.
A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.
Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Crawlspace Encapsulation and Ventilation Installation at Southside Performing Arts Center
LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER
CITY OF OPELIKA
204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)
POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)
OPELIKA, ALABAMA
PH: (334) 705-5120
Legal Run 01/19/23, &
01/26/23
—————
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
23011
Sealed proposals will be received, opened, and read aloud in public session for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required by the City of Opelika for DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL AND DISPOSAL, for the City of Opelika until 2:00 p.m., local time, Monday, February 27, 2023, at Opelika City Hall Conference Room 2nd floor at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, Alabama. Qualified contractors are invited to proposal.
The bidder expressly acknowledges, to and for the benefit of the CITY, that this Agreement may be funded with federal monies and, therefore bidder expressly warrants and agrees that it shall at times comply with all applicable federal, state, local and municipal laws and regulations. For more information about the Federal regulations visit the website http://gpoaccess.gov/index.htm.
Emergency Debris Removal
The City of Opelika is soliciting proposals to provide Disaster Debris Removal and Disposal Services following an event within the city limits and some rights-of-way that may be outside the corporate limits of Opelika, Alabama.
Plans, Specifications, Request for Proposal, addenda, and other related documents may be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. until 4:30 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Questions or comments pertaining to this proposal must be sent to the Public Works Director, Mike Hilyer before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Guarantee will be required with each proposal as follows: At least five (5) percent of the amount of proposal in the form of a certified check or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama. Contractor may be required to provide the following bonds: Payment and Performance, Labor and Material Bond.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all proposals and to waive any informality in proposals received.
Envelopes containing proposals must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Ope¬li¬ka, Alabama, 36803. Attn.: Emergency Debris Removal
The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when proposals are submitted. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all proposals to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license must be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed proposal.
LILLIE FINLEY
PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER
CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
LEGAL RUN 01/26/2023, 02/02/23 & 02/09/2023
—————
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF SUSIE MAE MELTON, Deceased
PROBATE COURT, LEE COUNTY, AL
CASE NO.: 2022-409
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Annastacia M. McMullen on the 17th day of annuary, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
ANNASTACIA M. McMULLEN
Legal Run 1/26/23, 02/02/23 & 02/09/23
STATE OF ALABAMA LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
CASE NO. 2023-016
ESTATE OF CALVIN J. TURNER, JR., DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Calvin J. Turner, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Brian Turner this 19th day of January 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Brian Turner, Personal Representative
Legal Run 1/26/2023, 2/2/2023, 2/9/2023
—————
NOTICE OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Self Service Storage Act. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on Thursday the 16th day of February, 2023 at 10:00 AM on Lockerfox.com. Said property is iStorage, 501 North 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801 Guirovich, Wayne 2104 Misc boxes misc items . Aaliyah Bentley 2056 Totes, Boxes Household items. LaTraysa Carlisle 3035 Boxes, Misc items, bags, furniture, bags, suitcase . Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed within 48 hours of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party
LEGAL RUN 01/26/2023
—————
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2022-684
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF BETTY FAY NORRIS, DECEASED
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to: REGINA FAY HATTAWAY as Executrix of the Estate of Betty Fay Norris, deceased on the 13th day of December, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
REGINA FAY HATTAWAY, EXECUTRIX
Legal Run 01/26/2023, 02/02/2023, 02/9/2023
—————
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARCUS DUNCAN MOREMAN, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2023-021
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of January, 2023, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
MARK A. COWHICK Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 01/26/2023, 02/02/2023 & 02/09/2023
—————
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF WILLIE VESTER WOODSON, DECEASED
PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY
CASE NO. 2022-604
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of WILLIE VESTER WOODSON are hereby granted to Mavis Melissa Woodson on the 7th day of November, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Mavis Melissa Woodson
Legal Run 1/26/2023, 2/2/2023 & 2/9/2023
—————
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of SANDRA F. OLIVER, DECEASED
Case No. 2023-026
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: KATHY 0. HEATH, 2435 Lee Road 375, Valley, AL 36854
AND ANY UNKNOWN heirs of SANDRA F. OLIVER, deceased
Notice is hereby given that a Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of the Estate of SANDRA F. OLIVER, deceased has been filed in the Lee County Probate Office. A hearing has been set for the 16th day of March, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition to Probate the Last Will and Testament of the Estate of SANDRA F. OLIVER, deceased.
Bill English
Judge of Probate
Legal Run 01/26/2023, 02/02/2023 & 02/09/2023
—————
NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES.
BEST 4 LESS will be auctioning off The below mentioned vehicles on FEBRUARY 27, 2023. This Auction will be held at 2509 LAFAYETTE PARKWAY, OPELIKA, ALABAMA, 36801 at 10:00 a.m. If you have any questions in regards to either of the vehicles please give call at 334-705-0000.
3VWSE69M04M048682 – 2004 VOLKSWAGON JETTA
1G1AM15B867822806 – 2006 CHEVROLET COBALT
5N1AR18B38C662215 – 2008 NISSAN PATHFINDER
1G1AP15P477259046- 2007 CHEVROLET COLBALT
Legal Run 01/26/2023 and 02/02/2023