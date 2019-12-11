IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEONARD HAYWARD JERNIGAN, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of June, 2017, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
AUDIE HUFF JERNIGAN
Administrator
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 12/11/19, 12/18/19 & 12/25/19
