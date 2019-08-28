IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NO. 2019-B-128

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JESSE SAMUEL JONES, Deceased.

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the Estate of JESSE SAMUEL JONES, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of July, 2019, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

MARK WILSON JONES Personal Representative

Legal Run 08/28/19, 09/04/19 & 09/11/19