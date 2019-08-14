IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HORACE GREELY JAMES, DECEASED. IN THE
PROBATE COURT OF
LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the
undersigned on the 6th day of August, 2019, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate
are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
INGRID CARMEN JAMES
Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 08/14/19, 08/21/19 & 08/28/19
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HORACE GREELY JAMES, DECEASED
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HORACE GREELY JAMES, DECEASED. IN THE