In Remembrance of Officer William Ray Buechner Jr.

AUBURN —

May 19 marks three years since Auburn Police Officer William Ray Buechner Jr., was gunned down as he responded to a domestic violence call.

Buechner had served with the APD for 13 years at the time of his death. There will be a remembrance ride on Saturday.

The ride will kick off at 10 a.m. (CDT) May 21, gathering at Rally Point Harley-Davidson in Columbus, Georgia, and will include a band, a blow-up slide for kids and more.

At 2:30 p.m., riders will head down I-85 to Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn escorted by the Auburn, Opelika and Columbus police departments, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a helicopter.