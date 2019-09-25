In remembrance of O.D. Alsobrook

Special to the Opelika Observer

Otis DeWitt “O.D.” Alsobrook, 67, passed away Sept. 20 in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Born Dec. 13, 1951 to Judge O. D. Alsobrook Jr and Virginia Hinkle Alsobrook, the Cusseta native moved his family to Opelika in 1995, where he immersed himself in the community.

He served on the Opelika City Schools Board of Education for 19 years, beginning in 1998 and served as chairman from 2004 until his retirement in 2017. He served back-to-back terms as president of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce (1996-97 and 1997-98), spent five years on the Colonial Bank Advisory Board and was a member of the LifeSouth Blood Bank board in Gainesville, Florida. He joined the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) Foundation Board in 2019, where he was passionate about raising funds to help the underserved pay for medical services, especially in the breast health department, where his wife, Colleen, worked for many years. He had been a member of the Opelika Rotary Club since 1977 and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Opelika for more than 30 years, where he served on numerous boards and committees within the church, including chairman of the board.

O.D. was a 1974 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in finance. He was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity, the Auburn University Samford Society, the 1856 Society and Tigers Unlimited.

A graduate of the Louisiana State University Banking School of the South, O.D. excelled in banking for more than 47 years. He was most recently senior vice president and city president of Valley Bank in Auburn.

O.D. was the epitome of a Southern gentleman with his endearing Southern drawl and his stylish wardrobe that always made a statement. He had a gift for building relationships and celebrating life. He enjoyed any time spent with friends and family and was known for his impeccable hospitality. Whether he was entertaining at home, at an Auburn tailgate, or at the beach, every detail was carefully planned and perfectly executed. He was a talented interior decorator, florist and master gardener, spending hours manicuring his immaculate, award-winning lawn. O.D. loved supporting the Auburn Tigers football and men’s basketball teams, both at home and on the road, and was quick to accept – or extend – an invitation to travel, party, dine or just spend time with friends. On evenings and weekends, he cranked up his barber chair, giving free haircuts to hundreds of men – young and old. In addition to a trim, O.D. listened, counseled and mentored Auburn students in every aspect of their lives. He got as much from those conversations as the young men did. Many considered him a second father – and he considered them his sons – and continued to keep up with them long after they graduated and moved away.

He was always happy to share his time, talents, expertise and resources. His kindness and generosity made a profound impact on countless lives.

O.D. was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Colleen Goldman Alsobrook, three sons: Zachary DeWitt (Lindsey) of Auburn, Pearson Daley (Lauren) and Peyton Douglas of Opelika; five grandchildren who lost their “Big Bad:” Daley, Demi and Witt of Aub­­urn and Mary Elliott and Charlie of Opelika; sister-in-law, Kate Gholston (Joe), nieces, Mary Garrett Gholston and Avery Gholston Teichman (Will), nephew Revel Gholston, (Kate); aunts Anne Alsobrook and Mary Alsobrook and first cousins, Sallie Eiland, Mary Carl, Alice Adams, John and James Alsobrook. He is also survived by his beloved pug, Buster.

Visitation was Sept. 23 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church in Opelika. A celebration of life service followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Robin Wilson and Dr. Tim Thompson officiating, with burial at Cusseta Cemetery in Cusseta.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund (702 Avenue A, Opelika 36801) or the EAMC Foundation, Cancer Center (407 W. Thomason Cir, Opelika 36801).