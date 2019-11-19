In accordance with ALA. CODE § 10A-1-9.22 (2010 Repl.), notice is hereby given that Guardian Anesthesia Service P.C. (the “Corporation”), was dissolved on November 8th, 2019 by the filing of Articles of Dissolution in the office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama. Any persons with claims against the Corporation should send written notice to Anna Funderburk Buckner, 1859 Ogletree Road, Auburn, Alabama 36830. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including, but not limited to, all facts supporting the claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.

Legal Run 11/20/19