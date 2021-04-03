I LOVE JUICE BAR LAUNCHES BLUE MAJIK JUICE FOR LIMITED TIME

Contributed by I Love Juice Bar

Superfood ingredient blue majik has landed on I Love Juice Bar’s menu for a limited time only.

The plant-based spirulina extract, known for its bright blue coloring and many health benefits, is a key ingredient in I Love Juice Bar’s Early Riser juice that is now available through May 16 at all locations.

Rachel Layton, I Love Juice Bar managing partner, said blue majik was first made popular with Juice Bar guests last year, and there has been great interest in bringing it back to the menu.

“Our blue majik smoothie swirls were a huge hit in 2020, and we quickly noted our guests’ obsession with food that is not only healthy, but bright and beautiful,” Layton said. “We are always innovating our recipes based on our guests’ feedback, and we can’t wait to hear what they think about the Early Riser.”

The Early Riser juice is high in protein and low in calories, featuring cucumber, cayenne and lemon with the blue majik and offering anti-inflammatory and energizing properties and antioxidants.

The limited time offer is available at all 32 Juice Bar locations across the southeast, including the Auburn store located at 109 N. College St. Online ordering and curbside pickup is available at each location.

I Love Juice Bar is also preparing to roll out a new loyalty program in early April, where guests can earn stars with each purchase to use toward rewards such as a free add-on item, five dollars off one item and even free smoothies.

ABOUT I LOVE JUICE BAR

I Love Juice Bar is a brand that was founded to make nutrition and nourishment accessible to anyone, anywhere. Its smoothies, juices, shots and acai bowls are crafted with approachable flavor profiles made from only wholesome ingredients without added sugars, dairy, syrups or artificial ingredients like ice.

I Love Juice Bar has 32 locations across the country, spanning Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, go to www.ilovejuicebar.com.