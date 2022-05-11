Hyundai To Launch U.S. Built Electrified Genesis Gv70, Santa Fe Hybrid

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA ––

The Opelika City Council approved tax abatements and exemptions at the May 3 meeting, for several Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) suppliers. These include Cumberland Plastics, Daewon and Hanwha.

The following investments will be made at Opelika-based suppliers to support the addition of the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and electrified Genesis GV70 sport utility vehicles –– Hanwha – $18 million, Daewon – $2 million and Cumberland – $1 million.

“HMMA’s success is heavily dependent on the talent and expertise of hundreds of suppliers who provide parts and other materials to Hyundai’s automotive assembly plant in Mongtomery,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We are excited that several call Opelika home.”

HMMA recently announced it will continue to grow its sport utility vehicle production capabilities later this year with the addition of the Electrified Genesis GV70 and the hybrid version of the Santa Fe. These clean mobility vehicles will join the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle on the Montgomery assembly line.

“We are so appreciative of HMMA and their continued investment and growth in Alabama,” said Lori Huguley, CEcD, director of Opelika Economic Development. “Our suppliers will benefit and continue to expand to match this growth.”

The addition of the Electrified GV70 and Santa Fe Hybrid will mark the beginning of Hyundai’s electric vehicle production in the United States. The latest milestone for HMMA received the green light during a recent project agreement signing ceremony with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey at the state capitol.

For more information, please contact John Sweatman, project manager, Opelika Economic Development, at jsweatman@opelika-al.gov.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson and Santa Cruz. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 900 Hyundai dealerships across North America.