How to apply for absentee ballots for the July 14 Primary Runoff Election

MERRILL

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Last week, the Office of the Secretary of State launched a multi-media campaign to educate voters across the state about ways they can participate in the upcoming July 14 Primary Runoff Election.

The ad will be aired on TV and radio stations across the state as well as various digital sites.

“There is no freedom more integral to this Republic than the right to vote and participate in the democratic process,” said Secretary of State John H. Merrill. “As your 53rd Secretary of State, I have worked to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We will continue to see that this is the case during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Amid COVID-19 concerns and the declared states of emergency, Secretary Merrill has encouraged anyone who is concerned about contracting or spreading the coronavirus to apply for and cast an absentee ballot.

As of May 13, there are 58 days left to apply for an absentee ballot application.

“We have made a concerted effort to see that Alabamians are able to freely participate in the electoral process without having to compromise their health or well-being. Voters who are interested in appearing at the polls in-person on Election Day can rest assured knowing our office has taken extensive measures to keep the polling places safe and secure for voters, poll workers and anyone else involved in the elections process,” Merrill added.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/absentee-votingor requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office. Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Election Division at 334-242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.For the July 14 Primary Runoff Election, the deadline to register to vote is June 29, the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is July 9, the deadline to return an absentee ballot to the Absentee Election Manager is the close of business on July 13 and the last day to postmark an absentee ballot is July 13.