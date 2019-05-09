House Doctors of East Alabama announces grab bar giveaway for Mobility Awareness Month

Special to the Opelika Observer

House Doctors of East Alabama is now accepting nominations to give a local resident in need, a safer, more accessible home bathroom in honor of May being National Mobility Awareness Month.

House Doctors of East Alabama will supply and install for a free set of grab bars to a local home in the community. All one has to do to nominate someone they know who would benefit from this offer. Nominations must be submitted by the end of May and include a reason for nominating. House Doctors of East Alabama staff will collect all qualifying nominations and a lucky homeowner will have their free set of grab bars installed sometime in June.

“Installing grab bars dramatically improves the safety of a home, especially for those with poor balance or limited mobility. However, like any home renovation or modification project, it comes with an out-of-pocket cost,” said House Doctors of East Alabama Owner Tony Holt. “Having limited mobility can be challenging if your home isn’t set up with an accommodating layout, so through this giveaway we hope to positively impact someone’s life by making it easier for daily living.”

Whether it is to support and improve stability and function when standing and sitting, or to lend a hand when getting in or out a bathtub or shower, House Doctors installs the highest quality grab bars that are designed to enhance any existing bathroom with increased safety and accessibility.

Nominations can be submitted https://housedoctors.com/house-doctors-grab-bar-giveaway/ and selecting the local participating House Doctors territory.

For more information, call 334-742-9607 or visit housedoctors.com/handyman-eastalabama/. Their office is located at 1325 Shannon Court, Unit F in Opelika.

About House Doctors

Known as the trusted handyman service for home repair and home improvement, House Doctors offers a myriad of services from drywall and gutter repair to kitchen and bathroom remodeling. The House Doctors team of insured, bonded and uniformed handymen have a wide array of skillsets to tackle even the longest list of to-dos. With a one-year guarantee, prompt and precise service and a team of qualified craftsman and technicians, House Doctors is not only a handyman service, but a trusted home advisor among the customers it serves. Founded in 1995, House Doctors is located across the country and has targeted several growth markets for the next few years.