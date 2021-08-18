Horseshoe Bend National Military Park Announces Annual Symposium

CONTRIBUTED BY THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

Horseshoe Bend National Military Park will host its annual symposium at Auburn University’s Pebble Hill in Auburn, on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s symposium is “Jackson’s Army: Supply and Personnel.” The event will include presentations focused on the common soldier of Jackson’s forces, their uniforms and arms and issues supplying the Horseshoe Bend campaign.

Speakers will include Dr. Kathryn Braund, professor emerita at Auburn University; Brian Conary, military historian and Ralph Banks, longtime living history volunteer at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park.

This event is co-sponsored by Auburn University’s Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities, the National Park Service and the Friends of Horseshoe Bend.

The symposium is free to the public and no registration is required.

Please note that masks are required in all Auburn University buildings, including Pebble Hill.

Pebble Hill is located at 101 S. Debardeleben St. on Auburn University.

For more detailed information or updates on park activities, call 256-234-7111, visit the website, www/nps.gov/hobe or the Facebook at HorseshoeBendNMP.

About the National Park Service:

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 423 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.