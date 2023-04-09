Hornsby Farms, Nourish Foundation to Host Dinner, Silent Auction to Fight Local Food Insecurity

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OAKS AGENCY

AUBURN —

Hornsby Farms is partnering with local nonprofit The Nourish Foundation for a dinner and silent auction fundraising event at Twenty-One Acre Farms on April 12 at 6 p.m.

Hornsby Farms is a fully functioning farm and business in the Auburn community owned by Beth and Josh Hornsby. The farm grows fresh produce and creates products that can be purchased in shops and ordered at restaurants across the state. Additionally, their produce is one of the main providers for The Nourish Foundation.

Started in November 2016 by Katie Wolter, The Nourish Foundation is a pediatric wellness center that provides holistic care to patients who wish to prevent or treat lifestyle illnesses. One pillar of the foundation is Nourish, AL, a hunger initiative with the goal of providing meals to food-insecure families in the Auburn-Opelika area. Nourish, AL is a collaboration between Hornsby and Wolter, and Hornsby Farms has aided the foundation in providing fresh food baskets to families since Nourish, AL’s beginning.

The collaboration between Nourish Foundation and Hornsby Farms will make this year’s dinner and auction exceptionally unique. All proceeds from the event will help families and children receive support and care through the Nourish Foundation, including Nourish, AL.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $75 and include dinner catered by The Hound. Tickets can be purchased at www.nourishfoundation.co/springfundraiser.

To stay up to date on Supper on the Farm and its providers, visit @hornsbyfarms and @nourish_al on Instagram for more information.