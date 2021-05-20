Horace Roland Hayes of Valley, Alabama and formerly of Prattville, Alabama was born in Birmingham to the late Huey Mae Hayes and Roland Kirk Hayes on Feb. 14, 1937 and passed away at Bethany House on May 12, 2021. He was 84 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Alma Black Hayes, a step-son, Mike Black and daughter-in-law, Karen Hayes.

He is survived by his sons, Guy Hayes, Ray Hayes and Marty Hayes, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, sisters, Brenda Hill Blair (Don) and Helen Frost (George), brother, Bobby Hayes (Cathy), devoted sister-in-law and caregiver, Debbie Hightower, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Visitation was held on May 16, 2021 in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 2 until 2:45 p.m.

A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. on May 16, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family would ask donations be made to

Hospice Angels

665 Opelika Road, Ste. 200

Auburn, Alabama 36830.