Holiday Art Sale Nov. 14 at Kiesel Park

Contributed by Emillie Dombrowski

Via the City of Auburn

The Auburn Arts Association, Auburn Parks & Recreation and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center will host the 14th annual Holiday Art Sale on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s socially distanced sale will be held at Kiesel Park. Local artists will sell paintings, pottery, stained glass, photography, cards, jewelry, hats, scarves and much more. This event is free to the public.

All Holiday Art Sale visitors must wear a mask while entering, exiting and shopping. Visitors should maintain a minimum of 6 feet between one another. All exhibiting artists will follow the state sanitation guidelines regarding outdoor markets:

Artist booths will maintain a 10-foot distance from one another.

All artist vendors will wear gloves and/or sanitize as they handle payments.

They will also be required to sanitize booth areas as needed.

Food samples will not be served by culinary artists.

Face masks are required.

In order to allow the maximum number of community members to visit the Holiday Art Sale, loitering and social gatherings will not be permitted. The Auburn Arts Association asks that guests please purchase your products and promptly exit the parking lot for others to easily access parking spots. Animals will not be allowed to attend the market. High-risk community members and those feeling ill should not attend.