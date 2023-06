John W. and Marlene E. McCollum celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 20.

The couple were high school sweethearts and were married on June 20, 1953, at Pine Grove Methodist Church. They moved to Opelika shortly thereafter and have been members of First Baptist Church of Opelika for more than 65 years.

They celebrated their anniversary at the Saugahatchee Country Club surrounded by 100 friends and family.